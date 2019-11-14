Download Brochure
Build secure, high-quality software faster

Synopsys solutions help you manage security and quality risks comprehensively, across your organization and throughout the application life cycle.

Integrate security into your DevOps environment

Integrate and automate application security testing with the development and deployment tools you use today.

Learn more about our solutions for CI/CD & DevSecOps

DevOps | Synopsys

Build a holistic AppSec program across your organization

Ensure your people, processes, and technology are aligned to defend against cyber attacks on the software you build and operate.

Learn more about our Security Consulting and Training solutions

Get on-demand security testing for any application

Extend the reach of your application security team with cost-effective security testing by our team of experts.

Learn more about our Managed Security Testing services

 

Find and fix quality and compliance issues early in development

Maximize software reliability, minimize downstream maintenance headaches, and ensure compliance with industry standards.

Learn more about our Software Quality and Compliance solutions

Identify open source, code quality, and security risks during M&A

Avoid surprises that can materially impact the value of software assets your company acquires.

Learn more about our Black Duck Audit Services

Assess your AppSec threats, risks, and dependencies

Go beyond security testing to understand likely cyber attack vectors and targets, as well as design flaws that can lead to security breaches.

Learn more about our Secure Architecture & Design solutions

Tools and services that help you build security & quality into your SDLC

Any software. Any development model. Any stage. Synopsys has you covered.

Integrated Software Security Testing Tools | Synopsys
Integrated Tools

Integrate and automate application security testing in your development pipelines.

Managed Software Security Testing Services| Synopsys
Managed Services

Augment your security testing efforts with on-demand security testing for any application.

Professional Software Security Services | Synopsys
Professional Services

Let our experts help you define and execute a comprehensive AppSec strategy.

Polaris Software Integrity Platform

Streamline application security testing from developer to deployment

Customer success stories

Video

PointClickCare

Find out how PointClickCare uses Black Duck Audits to understand software risks before they make an acquisition.

Case Study
Rally approach to cloud security

Rally

See how Rally takes a preventative approach to cloud security.

Case Study
How Parkeon used Seeker

Parkeon

Learn how Parkeon used Seeker to secure their payment system.

See what’s new in software security and software quality

Download the BSIMM10 Study

Use the BSIMM as a guide to navigate the evolution of your software security initiative.


The State of Software Security in the Financial Services Industry

Designing a Modern Application Security Program

451 Research Pathfinder Report

Synopsys is a Leader in the 2019 Forrester Wave for Software Composition Analysis

How to navigate the intersection of DevOps and security

DevSecOps

Ready to build secure, high-quality software faster?

