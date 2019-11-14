Synopsys solutions help you manage security and quality risks comprehensively, across your organization and throughout the application life cycle.
Integrate and automate application security testing with the development and deployment tools you use today.
Learn more about our solutions for CI/CD & DevSecOps
Ensure your people, processes, and technology are aligned to defend against cyber attacks on the software you build and operate.
Learn more about our Security Consulting and Training solutions
Extend the reach of your application security team with cost-effective security testing by our team of experts.
Learn more about our Managed Security Testing services
Maximize software reliability, minimize downstream maintenance headaches, and ensure compliance with industry standards.
Learn more about our Software Quality and Compliance solutions
Avoid surprises that can materially impact the value of software assets your company acquires.
Learn more about our Black Duck Audit Services
Go beyond security testing to understand likely cyber attack vectors and targets, as well as design flaws that can lead to security breaches.
Learn more about our Secure Architecture & Design solutions
Any software. Any development model. Any stage. Synopsys has you covered.
Integrate and automate application security testing in your development pipelines.
Augment your security testing efforts with on-demand security testing for any application.
Let our experts help you define and execute a comprehensive AppSec strategy.
Find out how PointClickCare uses Black Duck Audits to understand software risks before they make an acquisition.Watch the testimonial
See how Rally takes a preventative approach to cloud security.Download the case study
Learn how Parkeon used Seeker to secure their payment system.Download the case study
Use the BSIMM as a guide to navigate the evolution of your software security initiative.
The State of Software Security in the Financial Services Industry
Designing a Modern Application Security Program
Synopsys is a Leader in the 2019 Forrester Wave for Software Composition Analysis
How to navigate the intersection of DevOps and security